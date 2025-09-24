Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Flood alerts in effect today

Weather Planner Plus: Wednesday, Sep 24
A Flash Flood warning from the National Weather Service has been issued in Washtenaw County until 9 a.m.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms causing flooding in some areas. Highs will be in the low 70s to upper 60s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with overnight lows near 62. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the low 70s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

  • Humidity: 99%
  • Dew point: 65°
  • Pressure: 29.97 in
  • Wind speed: 5 mph
  • Wind direction: NE
  • Visibility: 4.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:23 AM
  • Sunset: 07:26 PM

