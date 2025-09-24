Metro Detroit Weather: Flood alerts in effect today

A Flash Flood warning from the National Weather Service has been issued in Washtenaw County until 9 a.m.

Planning your day? Watch our Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Weather Planner Plus: Wednesday, Sep 24

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms causing flooding in some areas. Highs will be in the low 70s to upper 60s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with overnight lows near 62. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Full forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: Flash Flood Warning issued until 9 a.m. in Washtenaw County

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the low 70s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor