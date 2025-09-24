Metro Detroit Weather: Flood alerts in effect today

A Flash Flood warning from the National Weather Service has been issued in Washtenaw County until 9 a.m.
Weather Planner Plus: Wednesday, Sep 24
Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms causing flooding in some areas. Highs will be in the low 70s to upper 60s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Clearing skies with overnight lows near 62. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the low 70s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 99%
- Dew point: 65°
- Pressure: 29.97 in
- Wind speed: 5 mph
- Wind direction: NE
- Visibility: 4.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:23 AM
- Sunset: 07:26 PM