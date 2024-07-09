Metro Detroit Weather: Flood Watch in effect

Flood Watch in effect for portions of Metro Detroit.

Mike Taylor Flood Watch

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible this morning with relatively warm temps in the low 70s.

Remnants of Beryl will move in this evening through Wednesday afternoon, with the heaviest rain between midnight and 9 a.m. Wednesday. A widespread 1"-3" of rain is expected, with some locally heavier amounts West of Detroit, especially west of U.S. 23. Local and river flooding will be possible and impacts to the Wednesday morning commute are likely. Rain will taper down in the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

A few more showers are possible Thursday before we end the week on a dry note. Highs climb back into the low to mid 80s.

Today: Showers and storm slight chances early. Mostly cloudy with heavier rain moving in during the evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with heavy rain expected. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: ENE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Widespread heavy rain and a few storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszy

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn