Metro Detroit Weather: Flood watch until 2 p.m.

A flood watch is in effect until 2 p.m. Wednesday for areas south of I-69. Very heavy rain is expected overnight and Wednesday.

Storms and rain will continue this morning and some could be strong. Heavy rainfall is also expected during this time, with flooding possible. Many areas could easily get 1" of rain. Some areas could get to 2". Never drive through flood waters. Temperatures start mild, in the mid-50s, then briefly climbs into the upper 50s by late morning and midday. Periods of rain continue through midday, followed by scattered showers during the afternoon as cooler air gradually settles in. Temperatures slowly fall through the afternoon, dropping into the mid-50s by late day with mostly cloudy skies lingering into the evening and readings slipping toward the upper 40s.

After Wednesday’s system moves out, the rest of the week turns cooler but relatively quiet. Thursday looks partly sunny with a high near 42° and a chilly night dropping to around 31°. By Friday, temperatures rebound slightly into the upper 40s, though a mix of rain and snow showers is possible. The weekend stays cool with occasional chances for precipitation. Saturday brings a mix of clouds and a few light snow showers with highs near 40°. On Sunday, another system may bring a better chance for rain or snow showers with highs in the mid-40s. Colder air moves back in early next week, with Monday turning partly cloudy and cooler with highs only in the lower 30s.

Today: Heavy rain is likely at times. Storms may be strong in the morning. Highs will be in the mid 50s in Detroit. They will be colder north and warmer south.

Tonight: Clearing skies with colder temps in the upper 20s. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor