Metro Detroit Weather: Foggy & cloudy start with rain on the way

Dry weather temporarily returns today with partly sunny skies early and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will increase through the afternoon before rain showers return tonight. Showers will be light early before picking up Tuesday morning. Embedded storms could be included with the rain through the day before slowly tapering off by the evening. High temperatures will be relatively warm with highs near 60° Tuesday.

Wednesday will start off dry with a few peaks of sunshine. Rain returns by the afternoon and continues through Thursday as a storm system continues to spin across the Great Lakes region. There is a chance for some snow flakes to mix in Thursday - but NO accumulation is expected across Metro Detroit.

Rain showers continue Friday but it shouldn't be a washout for Light Up the Season.

Today: Mostly cloudy with peeks of sunshine and highs near 57°. Winds: Light

Tonight: Rain returns with a rumble of thunder possible. Lows in low 40s. Winds: W 5 mph.

Tuesday: Rain showers continue with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

