Metro Detroit Weather: Foggy start to the day

Fog during the morning, but no storms are expected this time around Metro Detroit. Another storm chance comes Wednesday afternoon. The chances are low in all areas. Highs will be back in the low 80s.

Today will be partly sunny with another slight chance of storms in the afternoon/evening. The best chance for storms will be with damaging wind gusts the biggest threat. Storm coverage will not be widespread, but any storm that does develop could become severe. Temperatures climb into the low 80s by the afternoon.

See the full forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Fog to start Wednesday, chance of storms this afternoon

Storm chances have been added to Thursday, for the afternoon. Again this is only a slight chance. Skies will be partly sunny through the day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

We end the week on a dry note with partly sunny skies Friday and highs in the low 80s.

Another storm system moves toward us Saturday and through us Sunday. Right now, most of Saturday will be dry, with rain chances increasing in the evening. Rain and thunderstorms are more likely Saturday night and Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s Saturday and in the low 80s Sunday,

Today: Partly sunny. Isolated storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. An isolated storm may have strong wind or hail. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the low to mid 60s with 66° in Detroit. Winds: Light

Thursday: Partly sunny with a storm chance in the afternoon through the evening. Some storms could be heavy with gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and 85° in Detroit.

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