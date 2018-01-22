Metro Detroit Weather: Foggy & wet Monday

(WXYZ) - Areas of fog, drizzle and rain start off the work week. Some of the fog has been dense in spot with visibility down to a fraction of a mile this morning. Highs today will peak in the upper 40s. We turn colder Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s near 40 degrees. Spotty snow showers creep into the Tuesday forecast.
NEXT 48 HOURS:
This morning: Areas of fog and drizzle. Lows: 36-40 / Winds: E 5-10
This afternoon: Showers, fog, milder. Highs: 45-49 / Winds: ESE 5-10
Tonight: Patchy rain and showers overnight. Increasing winds near dawn Lows near 38 / Winds: SSW 10-20
Tuesday: Areas of spotty showers and a few snowflakes, especially for the PM. High near 49 / Winds: SW 15-25