Today: Partly sunny with a chance of periods of showers and storms. High of 91° will feel like the upper 90s to near 100. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

