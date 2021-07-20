Metro Detroit Weather: Hot & humid with a chance of storms for some

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid with a storm chance in the evening after 6 pm. Highs in the upper 80s. Detroit will reach 88°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with rain and humidity moving out. Lows neat 62.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a refreshing change in humidity 79.

Wednesday Night: Clear with lows near 60.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

