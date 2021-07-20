Watch
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Hot & humid with a chance of storms for some

items.[0].videoTitle
Hot and humid with temps near 90 and a chance of storms possible later today
Posted at 5:04 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 05:25:35-04

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid with a storm chance in the evening after 6 pm. Highs in the upper 80s. Detroit will reach 88°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with rain and humidity moving out. Lows neat 62.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a refreshing change in humidity 79.

Wednesday Night: Clear with lows near 60.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018