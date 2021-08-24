Watch
Metro Detroit Weather Forecast: More heat this week with a chance of storms

Heat is back in the forecast today with a slight chance of storms later today and tonight.
Posted at 4:58 AM, Aug 24, 2021
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a slight rain or storm chance during the afternoon. Highs near 90.

Tonight: Chance of showers and storms with temps in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with periods of showers and storms. High of 91 will feel like the mid 90s.

Wednesday Night: Showers and storms possible with temps in the low 70s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
