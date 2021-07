(WXYZ) — Friday: Rain and storms expected with heavy rain likely. The higher risk of the strongest storms is more south than north. 73° Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. Some could be heavy. High of 78.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and 83.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

