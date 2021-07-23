Watch
Metro Detroit Weather Forecast: Scattered showers today

Posted at 4:33 AM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 04:33:39-04

Friday: Scattered rain chances early and late. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy. Highs near 80 degrees. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with rain and storm chances, some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail. A high near 84. Wind: SSW 10-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

