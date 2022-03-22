Metro Detroit Weather Forecast: Soggy days ahead

Tonight: Rain moves in and picks up with a few rounds that could be heavy. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy skies with a brief lull in the morning. Rain is expected to return in the afternoon with storms possible as well. Some could be on the strong to severe side with gusty winds & hail. Highs near 53.

Wednesday Night: Lingering showers and cloudy skies with lows near 44.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Slowly drying up by evening with highs near 50.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

