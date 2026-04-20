Metro Detroit Weather: Freeze Warning in effect

A Freeze Warning is in effect until 11 a.m. for southeast Michigan. Sub-freezing temperatures could kill crops or sensitive vegetation and damage outdoor plumbing.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: A sunny Monday after last night's freeze warning

Temperatures start in the mid to upper 20s with widespread frost likely. Mostly sunny skies will help temperatures climb into the upper 40s by the afternoon.

Temperatures continue to climb through the rest of the week, with upper 60s return Tuesday, and 70s by Thursday. Some light rain is expected Tuesday night, but otherwise we stay dry until Friday.

Today: AM frost possible. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with frost possible again. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

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