Metro Detroit Weather: Freeze Warning in effect tonight, NFL Draft forecast

A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of southeast Michigan tonight through Thursday morning. Most lows will be from 27° to 31° Thursday morning.

Today will start off cloudy. Skies will gradually clear into the afternoon with highs climbing into the mid 50s.

Dry weather is expected for the first day of the NFL Draft Thursday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Showers arrive after 9 p.m. Friday evening for the second day of the draft. Rain and thunderstorms chances are most likely Saturday. Highs will climb into the 70s by Saturday.

Today: Morning clouds and then increasing afternoon sun. Highs around 50°. Winds: N 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies and falling temps in the low 30s and mid 20s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Freezing temps early from 27° to 31°. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

