Metro Detroit Weather: Freeze warning in effect until 8 am

A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of southeast Michigan until 8 am this morning. Most lows will be from 26° to 30° Thursday morning.

Dry weather will continue through Friday early evening with highs climbing back into the 60s Friday.

Dry weather is expected for the first day of the NFL Draft Thursday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Showers arrive after 9 p.m. Friday evening for the second day of the draft. Rain and thunderstorms chances are most likely Saturday. Highs will climb into the 70s by Saturday.

Thursday: It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Not as cold but still chilly. Mostly clear with lows near 37°. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Morning sun followed by a partly sunny afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Rain chance increase in the evening after 8 PM. Winds: ESE 10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

