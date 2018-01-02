Metro Detroit Weather: Frigid back to work forecast

(WXYZ) - A Wind Chill Advisory again through 11 AM this morning for Washtenaw, Monroe, and Lenawee counties. Wind chills to -15 degrees.
All other areas are not much warmer wit wind chill from 8 to 15 below this tomorrow morning. Light snow is possible Wednesday, but any accumulation will be minor. Another blast of cold arrives Thursday and Friday. This will be the coldest air of the season and will prompt more wind chills concerns.
NEXT 48 HOURS:
This morning: Mostly cloudy with wind chills to -15 in the Advisory counties of Lenawee, Monroe, and Washtenaw. Lows: 2- 5 / Wind: WSW 5-10
This afternoon: Partly sunny, bitterly cold. Highs: 11-15 / Winds: W 10-20 with wind chills around 10 to 15 below much of the day.
Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of some snow showers. Highs: 12-16 / Wind: SW 10