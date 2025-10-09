Metro Detroit Weather: Frost Advisory in effect until 9 am

Today: After a chilly start, sunshine can be expected with highs only in the upper 50s to near 60° again. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold with widespread frost possible Lows will drop near 41 in the city - 30s outside of it. Winds: Light
Friday: More clouds later in the day, with the chance for rain arriving late. Temps in the mid 60s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 90%
- Dew point: 36°
- Pressure: 30.53 in
- Wind speed: 3 mph
- Wind direction: NNW
- Visibility: 9.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:39 AM
- Sunset: 07:00 PM