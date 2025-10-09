Metro Detroit Weather: Frost Advisory in effect until 9 am

Today: After a chilly start, sunshine can be expected with highs only in the upper 50s to near 60° again. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold with widespread frost possible Lows will drop near 41 in the city - 30s outside of it. Winds: Light

Friday: More clouds later in the day, with the chance for rain arriving late. Temps in the mid 60s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

