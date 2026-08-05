Metro Detroit Weather: Getting hotter today with rain possible this evening

It’s a beautiful start to the day across Metro Detroit with plenty of sunshine and comfortable morning temperatures in the upper 60s. Sunshine will dominate from start to finish, helping temperatures climb quickly through the 70s before reaching the middle and upper 80s this afternoon. Highs will top out around 87° in Detroit, with many surrounding communities checking in between 85° and 87°. Winds remain light out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph, making for another warm but fairly pleasant August day.

See the full forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Few clouds Wednesday before rain chances

As we head into tonight, the atmosphere becomes a little more active. Most of the evening should remain dry, but a few showers and thunderstorms could develop overnight as a weak disturbance and cold front approaches from the west. Overnight lows will settle into the mid to upper 60s, with light west-southwest winds continuing around 5 to 10 mph. Not everyone will see rain, but it’s worth keeping an eye on the radar if you have late-night plans.

Thursday brings a different feel. Expect a mix of clouds and some breaks of sunshine through the morning before clouds increase during the afternoon. High temperatures will be a bit cooler, topping out near 81°. A few showers could develop late in the day, and the chance for rain and thunderstorms increase.

Looking ahead, the weather pattern turns more unsettled. An isolated storm is possible Friday, but the better opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives this weekend into early next week. Saturday and Sunday stay warm with highs in the upper 80s, while Monday appears to offer the highest chance for more widespread storms, some of which could become stronger if ingredients come together. Temperatures ease back into the lower 80s by Tuesday with a lingering chance for a few showers.

Today: Increasing clouds after a bright start. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with 87° in Detroit. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Chance of showers and storms continue with lows in the upper 60s to 70° in Detroit. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers or a storm. The highest chances are early in the day. Highs: Low 80s, Winds: SW 5 mph.

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