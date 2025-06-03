Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Going for 90° today

Here come the 80s! Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days of the year so far at 87° Tue. and 85° Wed. The next rain/storm chance starts Wed. afternoon. An isolated storm could be severe.
Metro Detroit Weather: Heat first, then some storms
Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Weather Planner Plus: Tuesday, June 3

Today: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s and 87° in Detroit. Winds: SSW 15-25 mph.

Your Full Forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: Heat first, then some storms

Tonight: Just a few clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds:SSW 5 mph

Wednesday: Highs in the mid 80s with afternoon rain and storms likely. An isolated storm could be severe with damaging wind. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 63%
  • Dew point: 44°
  • Pressure: 30.03 in
  • Wind speed: 5 mph
  • Wind direction: SSW
  • Visibility: 9.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 05:57 AM
  • Sunset: 09:05 PM

