Metro Detroit Weather: Going for 90° today

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor
Weather Planner Plus: Tuesday, June 3
Today: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s and 87° in Detroit. Winds: SSW 15-25 mph.
Your Full Forecast
Metro Detroit Weather: Heat first, then some storms
Tonight: Just a few clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds:SSW 5 mph
Wednesday: Highs in the mid 80s with afternoon rain and storms likely. An isolated storm could be severe with damaging wind. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 63%
- Dew point: 44°
- Pressure: 30.03 in
- Wind speed: 5 mph
- Wind direction: SSW
- Visibility: 9.0 mi
- Sunrise: 05:57 AM
- Sunset: 09:05 PM