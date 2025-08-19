Planning your Day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor
Day Planner Plus: Tuesday, August 19
Today: Showers with thunderstorms possible, especially late in the day. Otherwise partly to mostly with highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Metro Detroit Weather: Grab your umbrella today
Tonight: Clouds increase late with lows in the low to the mid 60s. There will be a shower chance before the sun comes up. Winds: ESE 5 mph
Wednesday: Partly sunny with some dry air moving in and a stray shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80 in Detroit. Winds N 10-15 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 88%
- Dew point: 63°
- Pressure: 30.02 in
- Wind speed: 3 mph
- Wind direction: ESE
- Visibility: 8.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:44 AM
- Sunset: 08:27 PM