Today: A few clouds early and then becoming mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s with 62° in Detroit. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

See the full forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Great weather continues into the weekend

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows near 41. Winds: Light.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Warm start to the day with rain arriving in the evening. Highs will reach the mid 60s before falling in the evening.

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