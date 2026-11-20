Today: A few clouds early and then becoming mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s with 62° in Detroit. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.
See the full forecast in the video below
Metro Detroit Weather: Great weather continues into the weekend
Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows near 41. Winds: Light.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Warm start to the day with rain arriving in the evening. Highs will reach the mid 60s before falling in the evening.
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Current Conditions
- Humidity: 99%
- Dew point: 39°
- Pressure: 30.33 in
- Wind speed: 4 mph
- Wind direction: SW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:30 AM
- Sunset: 05:06 PM