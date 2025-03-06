Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Gusty winds, cold temps and snow

Overnight rain showers change to snow showers as winds increase. A Wind Advisory starts at 2 AM for winds to 45 mph. Slick spots are possible Thursday morning.
Today: Wind Advisory until 3 PM for the entire area. Winds could gust to 45 mph. Snow showers early, mostly before the sun rises, then clouds decrease in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: WNW 20-30 mph

Tonight: Another cold night ahead with lows in the upper 20s Winds: W 10-15 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of some light mixed showers. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: W 10 mph.

The Weekend:

Calmer weekend

  • Humidity: 74%
  • Dew point: 19°
  • Pressure: 29.54 in
  • Wind speed: 16 mph
  • Wind direction: WNW
  • Visibility: 7.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:59 AM
  • Sunset: 06:29 PM

