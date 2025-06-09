Metro Detroit Weather: Hazy skies continue with storm chances

No air quality alerts are currently in effect for Metro Detroit, but poor air quality will likely be an ongoing issue in the coming days.

Check out Mike's Weather Planner Plus below:

Your Weather Planner Plus for Monday, June 9

Today: Partly sunny with more showers and storms possible this afternoon & evening. Some storms could be strong to severe, especially west and north of Detroit. Temps in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Showers and storms move out with lows in the upper 50s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Temps in the mid 70s. Winds: W 10-25 mph.

