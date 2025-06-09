Metro Detroit Weather: Hazy skies continue with storm chances

Watch Now
Monday: Partly sunny with scattered showers possible early and then a chance for rain or thunder in the afternoon. Temps in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.
No air quality alerts are currently in effect for Metro Detroit, but poor air quality will likely be an ongoing issue in the coming days.

Today: Partly sunny with more showers and storms possible this afternoon & evening. Some storms could be strong to severe, especially west and north of Detroit. Temps in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Showers and storms move out with lows in the upper 50s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Temps in the mid 70s. Winds: W 10-25 mph.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 91%
  • Dew point: 59°
  • Pressure: 29.71 in
  • Wind speed: 5 mph
  • Wind direction: WSW
  • Visibility: 7.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 05:55 AM
  • Sunset: 09:09 PM

