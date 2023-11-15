Metro Detroit Weather: Heading toward the 60s today

A few high clouds come back to southeast Michigan today with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s to the low 60s by Thursday with some more sunshine.

Our next round of rain comes Friday with a cold front. Showers will hopefully wrap up by the late afternoon or early evening leading to dry conditions for the Light Up the Season tree lighting in Detroit. Colder temperatures fill in for the weekend with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s.

Today: Some clouds early then mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and a few spots around 60° west of Detroit. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Some high clouds increase with lows in the low 30s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Friday: The rain returns with the heaviest amounts falling around midday. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

