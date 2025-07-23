Metro Detroit Weather: Heat advisory in effect for Thursday

Planning your day? Check out the Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Day Planner Plus: Wednesday, July 23

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 80s. It will feel like 90° late in the day in Detroit. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with low temps in the upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Watch the full forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: We are headed to big heat and big storm chances

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot with a slight storm chance late in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with 94° in Detroit. It will feel like

100° or higher in the afternoon and early evening. We may get a heat advisory for this time. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor