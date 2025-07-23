Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Heat advisory in effect for Thursday

Tomorrow will stay dry and bright, but you will notice the humidity. Then Thursday it will be in the 90s and feel like 100° or higher in the afternoon and evening. Storms should follow the heat.
Metro Detroit Weather: We are headed to big heat and big storm chances
Day Planner Plus: Wednesday, July 23
Planning your day? Check out the Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Day Planner Plus: Wednesday, July 23

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 80s. It will feel like 90° late in the day in Detroit. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with low temps in the upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot with a slight storm chance late in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with 94° in Detroit. It will feel like

100° or higher in the afternoon and early evening. We may get a heat advisory for this time. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 74%
  • Dew point: 58°
  • Pressure: 30.15 in
  • Wind speed: 2 mph
  • Wind direction: E
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:16 AM
  • Sunset: 09:01 PM

