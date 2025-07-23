Metro Detroit Weather: Heat advisory in effect for Thursday

Planning your day? Check out the Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor
Today: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 80s. It will feel like 90° late in the day in Detroit. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with low temps in the upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Watch the full forecast below
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot with a slight storm chance late in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with 94° in Detroit. It will feel like
100° or higher in the afternoon and early evening. We may get a heat advisory for this time. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 74%
- Dew point: 58°
- Pressure: 30.15 in
- Wind speed: 2 mph
- Wind direction: E
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:16 AM
- Sunset: 09:01 PM