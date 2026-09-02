Metro Detroit Weather: Heat Advisory in effect, with severe storms possible

Today is shaping up to be a hot and humid day across Metro Detroit, with temperatures climbing well into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Detroit could reach around 93°, with many surrounding communities near 90°. A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of the area until 8 PM, with the combination of heat and humidity potentially pushing the heat index as high as 104°.

The heat will build quickly through the day. Heat index values rise from the upper 80s by mid-morning to around 97° at noon, near 100° by 2 PM, and could peak around 103° by 4 PM. Even into the early evening, it may still feel close to 100°. Limit strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the afternoon, take breaks and stay hydrated.

We’re also watching the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms later Wednesday. Storms could begin developing as early as around 2 PM, but the greatest concern appears to be from roughly 5 PM through 10 PM. Damaging wind gusts up to around 70 mph and large hail approaching 1.75 inches are the main threats. A tornado is also possible, and localized flooding could develop underneath heavier storms.

Thunderstorms may continue into Wednesday night before gradually winding down. It will remain warm and muggy, with overnight lows generally in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Detroit falls to around 73°, while many suburbs settle closer to 68°–70°.

Thursday won’t be quite as hot, but another round of thunderstorms will be possible, including the potential for some severe storms. Highs range from around 80° in the Thumb to the middle 80s south of Detroit, with Detroit near 83°.

By Friday, temperatures settle closer to 80°, but showers and thunderstorms remain possible and some could be intense. The pattern finally quiets down for the holiday weekend. Drier air returns Saturday, with highs around 79°, followed by partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 80° Sunday and Labor Day. Another chance for showers returns Tuesday.

Today: Partly sunny with strong to severe storms possible - especially north of Detroit. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Storm chances continues. Mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with heavy storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

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