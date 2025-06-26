Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Heat and storms return today

Temps will rise back to near 90° Friday and into the weekend. The chance for more storms continues both Thursday and Friday, as well.
Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Today: Getting hot again today with more showers and storms possible. Highs will reach the mid 80s with 90s south of the city. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with rain/storm continuing. Temps in the upper 60s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms, some strong. Temps near 90. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 68%
  • Dew point: 57°
  • Pressure: 30.01 in
  • Wind speed: 3 mph
  • Wind direction: SE
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 05:57 AM
  • Sunset: 09:14 PM

