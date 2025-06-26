Metro Detroit Weather: Heat and storms return today

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor
Weather Planner Plus: Thursday, June 26
Today: Getting hot again today with more showers and storms possible. Highs will reach the mid 80s with 90s south of the city. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with rain/storm continuing. Temps in the upper 60s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.
Metro Detroit Weather: Summer heat returns & storm chances continue
Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms, some strong. Temps near 90. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 68%
- Dew point: 57°
- Pressure: 30.01 in
- Wind speed: 3 mph
- Wind direction: SE
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 05:57 AM
- Sunset: 09:14 PM