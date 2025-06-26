Metro Detroit Weather: Heat and storms return today

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Weather Planner Plus: Thursday, June 26

Today: Getting hot again today with more showers and storms possible. Highs will reach the mid 80s with 90s south of the city. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with rain/storm continuing. Temps in the upper 60s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

Watch the full forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Summer heat returns & storm chances continue

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms, some strong. Temps near 90. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor