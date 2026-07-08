Metro Detroit Weather: Heating up today with storms expected Thursday

Today’s shaping up to be a pretty nice midsummer day across Southeast Michigan. We’ll start with a mix of sun and clouds this morning in the lower 70s, then temperatures climb steadily through the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 80s with a light southwest breeze around 5 to 10 miles per hour. Humidity will be noticeable, but it won’t be overwhelming, making it a solid day to spend some time outside.

Expect afternoon temperatures to land in the upper 80s across much of Metro Detroit, with many communities between 88 and 89 degrees. That’s just a few degrees above the average high for this time of year. We’ll also see brighter skies compared to yesterday, and while a stray shower can’t be ruled out well north of the area, most neighborhoods stay dry through the daylight hours.

It’ll stay warm and muggy overnight. Temperatures only fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s, so it won’t offer much relief if you don’t have air conditioning. Most of the night remains dry, but a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late, especially as a weak disturbance approaches from the west.

Thursday starts off with some sunshine, but clouds will gradually increase through the afternoon. We’ll once again climb into the mid-80s before scattered showers and thunderstorms become more likely later in the day and toward the evening commute. Not everyone will see rain, but you’ll want to keep an eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans.

While widespread severe weather isn’t expected, there is a Level 1 out of 5 risk for isolated strong thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. Any storm that develops could produce gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. The severe threat is low, but it’s worth staying weather-aware as we head through the second half of the day.

Looking ahead, temperatures remain seasonably warm through the weekend with highs mainly in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances stay fairly limited after Thursday, giving us a pleasant stretch for Saturday and Sunday. Then the heat begins to build early next week, with highs pushing 90 on Monday and into the lower 90s by Tuesday. If those temperatures hold, it will be our hottest stretch we’ve seen in quite some time.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s, 88° in Detroit, and a few spots could touch 90°. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a chance for some patchy fog. Lows will be in the mid 60s with 66° in Detroit. Winds will be light.

Thursday: Partly sunny with an increasing shower and storm chance. Highs: in the mid 80s. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph.

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