Metro Detroit Weather: Heatwave continues the rest of the week!

AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR MACOMB, OAKLAND, AND WAYNE COUNTIES. DANGEROUSLY HOT CONDITIONS WITH HEAT INDICES OF NEAR 100° POSSIBLE EACH AFTERNOON.

A HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR LAPEER, LENAWEE, LIVINGSTON, MONROE, SANILAC, ST. CLAIR, AND WASHTENAW COUNTIES. DANGEROUSLY HOT CONDITIONS WITH HEAT INDICES OF 95° POSSIBLE EACH AFTERNOON.

With highs in the low to mid 90s and dew points near 70° it will be a tough week of heat! A few thunderstorms are possible in the late day heat each day.

Temperatures remain in the the 90s through Sunday. It also continues to be humid with dew points in the upper 60s, near 70°. It will be hard to regulate body temperatures outside during this time, especially in the afternoon. Limit time outside and find ways to stay cool.

Today: Partly sunny with afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 90s. It will feel like 100°. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: It will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid with a slight shower chance. Lows near 75. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: The same heat and feel with a slight storm chance late in the day. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

