Metro Detroit Weather: Hot and humid again, chance for severe storms

Unsettled weather continues with more strong to severe thunderstorms possible today and Wednesday morning. Metro Detroit is in the marginal risk for severe storms, meaning isolated severe thunderstorms are possible. Threats include: hail up to 1", winds 50-60 mph, and an isolated tornado. The storm threat will mainly be after 3 p.m. and potentially overnight. The storm threat Wednesday will be early in the morning if the line holds together.

Stable and cooler air returns Thursday, with mostly sunny skies expected and highs in the low 70s.

Today: Partly sunny. Isolated strong to severe t-storm possible after 3 p.m. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: A decaying line of severe storms will be approaching from the west. Some could still be strong. Lows will be near 70. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated strong to severe t-storm possible after 12 p.m. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

