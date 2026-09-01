Metro Detroit Weather: Hot and humid today, storms possible

Today starts warm and muggy across Metro Detroit, with temperatures already in the middle 70s around daybreak. We’ll see a decent amount of sunshine early before clouds gradually increase. Temperatures climb quickly through the 80s, reaching around 90° in Detroit this afternoon, with upper 80s to near 90° common across Southeast Michigan.

The humidity will make the heat more noticeable. By this afternoon, it could feel like the middle to upper 90s around Detroit, Ann Arbor, Adrian and Monroe. Even locations farther north will be quite warm and humid. Along with the heat, we’ll be watching for isolated thunderstorms, and any stronger storm that develops could become severe.

Thunderstorms remain possible into the evening before gradually winding down. Otherwise, expect a warm and humid night with temperatures only falling into the lower to middle 70s across much of Metro Detroit.

Wednesday turns even hotter. Highs surge into the lower to middle 90s, including around 94° in Detroit, Ann Arbor and Monroe. Factor in the humidity and afternoon heat indices could approach 100° in and around Detroit, making Wednesday the hotter of the two days. Another round of thunderstorms will be possible, including the potential for a few strong or severe storms.

Some relief arrives later in the week. Thursday remains hot with a high around 86° and another chance for storms, followed by a storm chance Friday with a high near 84°. The weekend looks more comfortable, with highs dropping into the lower 80s Saturday and around 80° Sunday. Temperatures stay near 80° into Labor Day Monday, with another chance for a shower or storm.

Today: Partly sunny. Isolated strong storms possible late in the day. Highs near 90° with 92° in Detroit. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a spotty shower. Lows near 70°. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with scattered strong to severe storms possible late. Highs near 90° with 92° in Detroit.

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