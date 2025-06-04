Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Weather Planner Plus: Wednesday, June 4

Today: Highs in the mid 80s with afternoon rain and storms possible. An isolated storm could be severe with damaging winds, hail and flooding. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Watch the Full Forecast, including an Air Quality Update

Metro Detroit Weather: Hot and humid with afternoon storms

Tonight: Lingering rain towards morning. Lows in the mid to upper 60s with a low of 70° in Detroit. Winds:SSW 10-20 mph

Thursday: Slight shower chance in the morning with partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

