Today: Highs in the mid 80s with afternoon rain and storms possible. An isolated storm could be severe with damaging winds, hail and flooding. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.
Metro Detroit Weather: Hot and humid with afternoon storms
Tonight: Lingering rain towards morning. Lows in the mid to upper 60s with a low of 70° in Detroit. Winds:SSW 10-20 mph
Thursday: Slight shower chance in the morning with partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 78%
- Dew point: 62°
- Pressure: 29.94 in
- Wind speed: 8 mph
- Wind direction: S
- Visibility: 9.0 mi
- Sunrise: 05:57 AM
- Sunset: 09:06 PM