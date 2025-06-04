Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Hot and humid with afternoon storms

More humid today with temps in the 80s making it feel like the 90s in spots. Storms will flare up in the afternoon and evening, which could be strong to severe.
Weather Planner Plus: Wednesday, June 4
Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Today: Highs in the mid 80s with afternoon rain and storms possible. An isolated storm could be severe with damaging winds, hail and flooding. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Watch the Full Forecast, including an Air Quality Update

Tonight: Lingering rain towards morning. Lows in the mid to upper 60s with a low of 70° in Detroit. Winds:SSW 10-20 mph

Thursday: Slight shower chance in the morning with partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

  • Humidity: 78%
  • Dew point: 62°
  • Pressure: 29.94 in
  • Wind speed: 8 mph
  • Wind direction: S
  • Visibility: 9.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 05:57 AM
  • Sunset: 09:06 PM

