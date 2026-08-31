Metro Detroit Weather: Hot and humid with storms possible

A warm and muggy start to the week is underway across Metro Detroit. Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few stray showers, especially at times during the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures start near 70° and steadily climb through the 70s, reaching the mid 80s this afternoon. Southwest winds around 10–15 mph will continue to bring in plenty of humidity.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Rain chances continue as temperatures heat up

Any lingering showers should fade later today, leaving us partly cloudy, warm and humid tonight. Overnight temperatures won’t fall very far, with lows generally around 70–74° across Metro Detroit, including near 72° in the city.

The heat turns up another notch Tuesday. We’ll start with some sunshine before clouds gradually increase during the afternoon. Temperatures quickly climb through the 80s, with highs around 90° in Detroit and lower 90s in a few communities. With the humidity sticking around, it will feel even hotter. A few thunderstorms will also be possible as we head through the day and some of those could be intense.

The muggy air isn’t going anywhere immediately. Dew points rise from the upper 60s today into the lower 70s Tuesday through Friday, making it feel noticeably humid to downright muggy. Wednesday appears to be the peak, with dew points potentially around 73°. Some relief finally arrives this weekend as dew points fall into the 60s Saturday and near 60° Sunday.

Looking farther ahead, Wednesday could be the hottest day of the week, with highs around 92° and the potential for a few strong or severe thunderstorms. Rain and thunder chances linger Thursday, followed by a smaller shower chance Friday. The weekend looks much quieter and more comfortable, with partly cloudy skies Saturday in the low 80s and a mix of sun and clouds Sunday in the upper 70s°.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers / storms thru midday. Skies clear by the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the upper 60s, near 70°. Winds: SW 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance for showers and storms. Highs near 90°.

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