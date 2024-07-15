Metro Detroit Weather: Hot & humid with storms returning tonight

Rounds of thunderstorms, hot temperatures, and humid conditions expected through Tuesday. Thunderstorms are likely to start the day and will continue through mid morning. Another round is possible later tonight into Tuesday morning. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with heavy rain, hail, and damaging winds being the main threats.

Cooler and drier weather moves in Wednesday as high pressure builds across the Great Lakes. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s through next weekend.

Today: Showers and thunderstorms early, then partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s, near 90°. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms return - some could be strong to severe. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. A few could be severe early. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

