(WXYZ) - We're starting the day under mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 20s. Feels like temperatures are in the teens for the morning drive and at the bus stop. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with highs near 30. Isolated flurries are possible, but no accumulation is expected.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: Mostly cloudy. Colder. Temps in the 20s / Winds NW 10-15

This afternoon: Mostly cloudy, seasonably. Highs: 28-32 / Winds: NW 5-10

Thursday: Decent sun with a few clouds. Highs: 32-36 / Winds: S 5