Metro Detroit Weather: Keep the umbrella close

The steadiest rain arrives this morning with showers left over in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s.

Clouds increase ahead of a cold front that will bring scattered rain showers for Wednesday. Showers will start in the morning and continue through the whole day, with the steadiest rain likely before noon. Overall rainfall will range from a tenth of an inch or two to a half inch. High temperatures peak in the mid to upper 60s.

Showers linger Thursday and Friday as temperatures continue to slide. Highs fall into the low Thursday and mid 50s Friday.

Cooler air continues into the weekend with highs below average and near 50°. Both days will be mostly to partly cloudy.

Today: A wet day. More rain coverage in the morning than the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s with 69° in Detroit. Winds: S 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Showers move out tonight with temps returning to the low 50s. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Partial sun with a slight rain chance late in the day. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

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