Metro Detroit Weather: Kicking off a cooler week

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor
Weather Planner Plus: Monday, May 19
Today: Mostly cloudy to start then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
WATCH THE FULL FORECAST
Metro Detroit Weather: Cold front brings cool weather, with rain on the way
Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain arriving around 2 PM, breezy. Temps near 60°. Winds: E 10-25 mph.
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 81%
- Dew point: 43°
- Pressure: 30.05 in
- Wind speed: 7 mph
- Wind direction: NNE
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:07 AM
- Sunset: 08:52 PM