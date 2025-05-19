Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Kicking off a cooler week

Metro Detroit Weather: Cold front brings cool weather, with rain on the way
Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Weather Planner Plus: Monday, May 19

Today: Mostly cloudy to start then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain arriving around 2 PM, breezy. Temps near 60°. Winds: E 10-25 mph.

  • Humidity: 81%
  • Dew point: 43°
  • Pressure: 30.05 in
  • Wind speed: 7 mph
  • Wind direction: NNE
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:07 AM
  • Sunset: 08:52 PM

