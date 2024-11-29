Metro Detroit Weather: Lake effect snow showers and cold temps

Lake effect snow showers and wind chills in the teens to near 20 degrees will carry us through the weekend. Watch for slick roads and quickly changing visibility!

Today: Lake effect snow expected from time to time with temps near 33°. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Occasional lake effect flurries and snow showers, cold wind. Temps in the low to mid 20s. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Holiday Weekend Forecast:

Mike Taylor Snow moves in for Thanksgiving

Northwesterly winds pick up behind a storm that passes us to the south,which will trigger lake effect snow showers starting tonight into Friday. We'll keep a chance for the snow showers through the weekend as cold winds persist over the relatively warm lake waters. Temperatures will be cold with wind chills in the 20s & teens.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

