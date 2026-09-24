Metro Detroit Weather: Light jackets to start the day

Thursday starts cool and clear, with temperatures in the mid-50s around daybreak. Sunshine takes over quickly through the morning, helping temperatures climb to around 60° by 9 a.m. and into the mid-60s toward lunchtime. If you’re heading to work or school early, a light jacket will come in handy, but you probably won’t need it for the trip home.

Thursday afternoon stays dry, bright and comfortable. Highs will generally reach the upper 60s across Metro Detroit, with Detroit around 67°. Communities farther north could briefly touch 70°, including Lapeer, Port Huron and Port Sanilac. An east wind around 10–15 mph will keep areas closer to the lakes a little cooler. Overall, it’s a pleasant early-fall afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Tonight turns considerably cooler under mostly clear skies. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s around Detroit and Monroe, while many of the outlying communities drop into the lower to middle 40s. Lapeer could fall to around 40°. Winds remain out of the east-northeast at 10–15 mph, so it’ll have a noticeably crisp feel by Friday morning.

Friday brings another dry day - but with more clouds mixing in. We’ll start around the upper 40s, climb through the 50s during the morning and reach the mid to upper 60s during the afternoon. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day, with a high around 68°.

The weekend brings a modest warm-up. Highs reach around 72° Saturday and Sunday with partly cloudy skies, and the low 70s continue Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows also gradually moderate from around 50° this weekend into the lower 50s early next week. Our next opportunity for rain doesn’t show up until Wednesday, with a 30% chance and a high near 70°.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Winds: E 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Skies clear north to south. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s with 51° in Detroit. ENE 5-15 mph.

Friday: More sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

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