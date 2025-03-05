Metro Detroit Weather: Lingering rain and mild temps today

Today: Rain showers with a chance for thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: SW 20-35 mph.

Tonight: Rain transitions to snow showers with lows in the uppers 20s. Winds: WSW 15-25 mph.

Thursday: Snow showers early then mostly cloudy skies continue with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: WNW 20-30 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

