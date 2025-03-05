Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Lingering rain and mild temps today

Metro Detroit Weather: Rain increases tonight, plus wind and a thunderstorm chance Wednesday
Today: Rain showers with a chance for thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: SW 20-35 mph.

Tonight: Rain transitions to snow showers with lows in the uppers 20s. Winds: WSW 15-25 mph.

Thursday: Snow showers early then mostly cloudy skies continue with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: WNW 20-30 mph.

  • Humidity: 87%
  • Dew point: 47°
  • Pressure: 29.19 in
  • Wind speed: 12 mph
  • Wind direction: SSE
  • Visibility: 9.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:01 AM
  • Sunset: 06:28 PM

