Metro Detroit Weather: Lingering rain today, lasting into Friday morning

Today starts with a few showers around Metro Detroit, with temperatures in the mid-60s for the morning commute. Clouds stick around through much of the day, although a few breaks of sunshine are possible this afternoon. Temperatures climb to around 73° by noon and into the upper 70s later today.

Lingering showers and mostly cloudy skies headline today’s forecast across Southeast Michigan, but it will feel warm for early October. Highs range from the lower 70s around Lapeer, Pontiac and Howell to the upper 70s in Detroit and Ann Arbor. Adrian and Monroe could reach 81°, with southwest winds at 10–15 mph.

Another round of rain moves through tonight as temperatures fall into the 50s. Detroit drops to around 57°, while many surrounding communities settle into the lower to mid-50s. Winds turn northwest at 5–10 mph, setting us up for a cooler finish to the workweek.

Friday brings a noticeable change, with morning temperatures in the upper 50s and afternoon readings only reaching the mid-60s. Clouds linger through the morning before some sunshine returns during the afternoon and early evening. Expect temps around 61° at lunchtime, with highs near 64° during the afternoon.

The weekend looks pleasant for outdoor plans, with a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs around 64° Saturday and 66° Sunday. A cooler stretch follows Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 60° and overnight lows dipping into the 40s. Temperatures rebound to around 67° Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies continuing.

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers early and late. Highs will be in the mid 70s again with 77° in Detroit. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Clouds remain with heavier lingering shower chances. Lows in the low to mid 60s Winds: SSW 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some showers early. Then the clouds will slowly decrease for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Winds: NNW 10 mph.

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