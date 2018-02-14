Metro Detroit Weather: Loving this Valentine's Day warmth!

(WXYZ) - We're greeted this morning with rising temperatures. Look for generous sunshine today with increasing clouds this evening. The real warmth kicks in this Valentine's Day afternoon with highs in the low 40s. Rain chances creep in tonight with drizzle with more widespread rain Thursday.

Next 48 Hours:

This morning: Mostly clear skies. Rising temps into the upper 20s and low 30s by sunrise. Winds / SW 5-15.

Valentine's Day: Mostly sunny followed by increasing early evening clouds. Highs in the low 40s. Winds / SW 10-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. Lows 35-39 / Winds SW 5-15

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. / Winds SW 5-15