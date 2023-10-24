Metro Detroit Weather: The strong cold front moves through tonight

A strong cold front moves through tonight and will drop temps by 20°! It will also give us a few showers tonight and the slight chance of thunder. The weekend will end much cooler with rain on Sunday. High temperatures fall to the low to mid 40s next week and low temps will be around 30° starting Tuesday.

This Evening: Clouds increase with a rain/thunder chance in the late evening. Temps will fall back into the 60s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Spotty showers and maybe a bit of thunder with a cold front. Temps in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and much colder with highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NNW 10 mph.

Sunday: Rain likely with a high of 48°. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

