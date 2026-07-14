Metro Detroit Weather: Mike Taylor says a heat advisory is in effect today

A Heat Advisory has been issued for all of Southeast Michigan from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Heat index values up to 105° are possible.

The humidity will steadily increase through the day, making it feel even warmer than the actual temperature. The highest heat indices will hit triple digits from around 3PM to 7PM. If you’ll be outdoors, take frequent breaks, stay hydrated, and limit strenuous activity during the hottest part of the afternoon.

This will be the hottest day of the stretch at 98° in Detroit, but 97° Wednesday isn't far behind! Sunshine dominates from morning through evening as temperatures quickly rise through the 80s before noon and soar into the upper 90s by late afternoon. Extreme heat settles across Southeast Michigan with many communities reaching the upper 90s. Combined with high humidity, it’ll feel closer to 100 to 105 degrees during the afternoon into the early evening. That is why the Heat Advisory is posted from noon Tuesday through 8 PM for all of southeast Michigan. Be sure to check on family members, neighbors, and pets who may need some extra cooling. Never leave children or animals in parked vehicles.

By Friday, a few isolated showers or storms become possible, with a better chance for scattered thunderstorms arriving Saturday as a cold front approaches. That front brings more comfortable air for the second half of the weekend, with highs dropping back into the low to mid 80s by Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot & more humid. Temps in the mid to upper 90s. It will feel like 100° to 105°. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows near 74. Winds: SW 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor