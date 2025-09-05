Metro Detroit Weather: Mild and breezy day ahead

Today: Partly sunny and windy with a slight shower chance around I-69 and north. Highs will be back in the upper 60s and low 70s with 72° in Detroit. Winds SW 15-30 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool with a light breeze. Lows near 51. Winds: W 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for rain with highs in the mid 60s and 67° in Detroit. Winds: W 10-20 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for rain with highs in the mid 60s and 67° in Detroit.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 72%
- Dew point: 45°
- Pressure: 29.71 in
- Wind speed: 11 mph
- Wind direction: S
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:02 AM
- Sunset: 07:59 PM