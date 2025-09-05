Metro Detroit Weather: Mild and breezy day ahead

Today: Partly sunny and windy with a slight shower chance around I-69 and north. Highs will be back in the upper 60s and low 70s with 72° in Detroit. Winds SW 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool with a light breeze. Lows near 51. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for rain with highs in the mid 60s and 67° in Detroit. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for rain with highs in the mid 60s and 67° in Detroit.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor