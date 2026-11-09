Metro Detroit Weather: Mild and bright today

The workweek starts off partly sunny Monday with highs in the low to mid 50s across the area. Tuesday will be sunnier and the warmest day of the week with highs climbing into the low 60s.

Clouds increase Wednesday, ahead of rain showers late in the evening with our next storm system. Rain showers will continue Thursday, with a few snowflakes mixing in Friday as temperatures fall to the freezing mark in the morning and again at night. Temperatures will be cooler overall the second half of the week, with mid 50s Wednesday, upper 40s Thursday, and low to mid 40s Friday.

Watch the forecast video below:

Metro Detroit Weather: School & work forecast

Today: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: WNW 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds: NW 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

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