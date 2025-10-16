Metro Detroit Weather: Mild and sunny today

Today: Morning frost. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Winds: NNE 5 mph.

Watch the forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: Pleasant temps today with rain in store for the weekend

Tonight: Clouds increase with scattered showers approaching. Lows in the mid 40 to upper 40s in Detroit. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Friday: There's still a chance of rain for the morning with milder temps expected by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor