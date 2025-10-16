Metro Detroit Weather: Mild and sunny today

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Pleasant temps today with rain in store for the weekend
Metro Detroit Weather: Pleasant temps today with rain in store for the weekend
Today: Morning frost. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Winds: NNE 5 mph.

Tonight: Clouds increase with scattered showers approaching. Lows in the mid 40 to upper 40s in Detroit. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Friday: There's still a chance of rain for the morning with milder temps expected by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

  • Humidity: 81%
  • Dew point: 39°
  • Pressure: 30.28 in
  • Wind speed: 2 mph
  • Wind direction: N
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:47 AM
  • Sunset: 06:48 PM

