Metro Detroit Weather: Mild and sunny until Sunday

A stretch of dry weather will carry us into the weekend. The next chance for rain arrives Saturday night through Sunday night. Temps will still be above normal for this time of year.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs near 60°. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with cooler temps in the upper 30s in Detroit. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.

The Weekend:

Saturday will be another bright day with clouds building in by the evening. This is ahead of a system bringing rain Saturday night through Sunday midday. Stray showers will linger into the evening but the drier conditions give us a chance of hitting 60°.

