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Metro Detroit Weather: Dense fog advisory in effect this morning

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Today starts with some low clouds and areas of fog, but sunshine gradually returns through the morning, leaving us mostly sunny during the afternoon. Temperatures rise from around 46° at 8 a.m. to near 59° at noon, topping out around 63° later in the day. Friday evening looks dry and comfortable for outdoor plans, with temperatures near 60° around 6 p.m.

The weekend is looking good for enjoying the fall colors! Saturday brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 64°, followed by a warmer Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs around 68°. Morning temperatures will still be cool, so dress in layers if you’re getting outside early.

The mild weather continues Monday with a high near 69° under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures settle back to around 62° Tuesday and Wednesday. We stay dry Tuesday, with a 30% chance of showers returning Wednesday.

Today: Mostly sunny after any fog lifts with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: E 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear and chilly again with some patchy dense fog possible. Lows in the upper 30s & low 40s. Winds: Light

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s.

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Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 100%
  • Dew point: 49°
  • Pressure: 30.34 in
  • Wind speed: 5 mph
  • Wind direction: NNE
  • Visibility: 2.8 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:55 AM
  • Sunset: 06:38 PM

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