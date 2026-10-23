Metro Detroit Weather: Dense fog advisory in effect this morning

Today starts with some low clouds and areas of fog, but sunshine gradually returns through the morning, leaving us mostly sunny during the afternoon. Temperatures rise from around 46° at 8 a.m. to near 59° at noon, topping out around 63° later in the day. Friday evening looks dry and comfortable for outdoor plans, with temperatures near 60° around 6 p.m.

The weekend is looking good for enjoying the fall colors! Saturday brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 64°, followed by a warmer Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs around 68°. Morning temperatures will still be cool, so dress in layers if you’re getting outside early.

The mild weather continues Monday with a high near 69° under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures settle back to around 62° Tuesday and Wednesday. We stay dry Tuesday, with a 30% chance of showers returning Wednesday.

Today: Mostly sunny after any fog lifts with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: E 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear and chilly again with some patchy dense fog possible. Lows in the upper 30s & low 40s. Winds: Light

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s.

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