(WXYZ) - Mostly clear with temperatures in the 20s this morning, highs near 40 degrees today. A few snow showers will be possible late Sunday night and into Monday. Colder air returns next week with highs only near 30 degrees on Monday.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: Mostly clear. A lot cooler. Lows: 27-30 / Winds: W 5

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 37-41 / Winds: NNW 5

Monday: Spotty snow showers possible, colder. Highs: 28-30 / Winds: NE 5-10